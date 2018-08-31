Chicago Architecture Center debuts new riverfront location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The Chicago Architecture Foundation has a new name and new digs.

The organization, beloved for its riverboat architecture tours, will now go by the name Chicago Architecture Center. It launched an eponymous riverfront museum and gift shop Friday to long lines and sold-out shows.

"We have been so excited with the response," said Lynn Osmond, CEO of the center at 111 E. Upper Wacker Dr. "We all came into work so nervous and just overwhelmed by the response. The patrons are just loving it."

The center has been a dream of Osmond's for nearly 18 years. A 20,000-square-foot space showcases a built-to-scale skyscraper exhibit with history on each building's architect.

Downstairs, guests will find a model replica of the city with more than 42,000 buildings — each of which lights up in sync with a film on Chicago's rich architectural history.

For information, visit www.architecture.org.