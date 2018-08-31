A summery start to meteorological fall

September is taking over where August left off as a warm and humid air mass sets up for a week-long residence in Chicago. Temperatures should reach the 80s and even lower 90s throughout the weekend and upcoming week and coupled with uncomfortable Gulf Coast level dew points in the 70s, should keep area air conditioners humming. The warmth and moisture will brew several rounds of showers and thunderstorms and with ample moisture available, set the stage for some large rainfall totals. Heavy thunderstorms erupted Friday evening with nearly three inches falling at Essex in Kankakee County and more than an inch at Midway Airport. Through the end of August, the Chicago area has logged 85 days where the mercury has reached at least 80- degrees and with a warm week expected that number should top 90 by next weekend. The greatest number of 80- degree plus days ever recorded in Chicago was 103 logged in 2005.
