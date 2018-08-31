1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on South Side as CPD step up patrols for holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side Friday.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. near 65th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

A person of unknown age was killed at the scene.

A 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

A 24-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and is stable.

]One witness said the gunmen ran up toward a “boyfriend and girlfriend” in front of a convenience store and then opened fire.

Earlier Friday, in advance of a long hot weekend, the Chicago Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit conducted what they called “precision raids and takedowns” of wanted criminals.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson said more than 100 people were arrested on drug and gun charges. More than a dozen illegal guns were seized and two business have been closed because of illegal activity.

In a violent August that has seen around 350 shootings and 50 killings, already Johnson said 1400 additional officers will be patrolling on Labor Day weekend to ensure safety on the lakefront, city parks, the CTA and on neighborhood streets.

“More officers on the streets will not only increase our presence, but officer flexibility in our deployments throughout the city,” Johnson said.