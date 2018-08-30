White Sox Game Notes For Thursday vs. Boston

➢ The Red Sox took both games from the Marlins to bounce back from a three-game sweep at the hands of the Rays. Boston has MLB’s second-best road record this season at 44-24 (.647), trailing only the Astros (47-21 – .691).

➢ For the third time this month, the White Sox have won five games in a six-game span. Prior to August, they had not had such a span the entire season.

➢ Xander Bogaerts is batting .325 with a .550 slugging percentage over his last nine games. Since the beginning of that span on August 20, Bogaerts has knocked in 12 runners, trailing only Milwaukee’s Christain Yelich (14 RBI).

➢ Tim Anderson went hitless on August 6 and 7, but is yet to stack consecutive hitless games on top of each other since then. Anderson is slashing .302/.343/.521 in White Sox wins this season, compared to .209/.256/.348 in their losses.

➢ Rick Porcello’s ERA in 24 starts against the White Sox is 4.30. He allowed at least four earned runs in his first four career starts against the Sox, then went 13 starts before allowing four or more again. Since then (from 2014 on), he has allowed at least four earned runs in four of seven starts against Chicago.

➢

Lucas Giolito has pitched to a 3.32 ERA over his last three starts, producing a quality start in each outing. All three came on the road, however, and Giolito returns home to face the Red Sox. On the year, Giolito’s ERA at home is 8.18, compared to 4.27 on the road.