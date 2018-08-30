× WGN-TV ANNOUNCES 2018-19 CHICAGO BULLS TV SCHEDULE

The Chicago Bulls are back on Chicago’s Very Own WGN-TV for the 2018-19 NBA season with 35 regular season games. This is WGN-TV’s 46th season broadcasting Chicago Bulls games. WGN’s Bulls TV schedule tips off when the Bulls face the Charlotte Hornets on October 26th.

Other premiere matchups on WGN-TV include a primetime battle against Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors on Oct. 29th, and a battle against NBA four-time MVP and new L.A. Laker Lebron James on Jan. 15. This year also includes games against current NBA MVP James Harden and the Houston Rockets (Nov. 3), Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics (Dec. 8), Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma Thunder (Dec. 17), and Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves (Nov. 24). Bulls Eye pregame shows will precede select games. WGN’s TV schedule is as follows (all times CT):

Day Date Game Bulls Eye Telecast Start

Fri 10/26/18 Bulls @ Charlotte 6:00 PM

Mon 10/29/18 Bulls vs Golden State 7:00 PM

Sat 11/03/18 Bulls vs Houston 6:30 PM 7:00 PM

Mon 11/05/18 Bulls @ New York 6:30 PM

Sat 11/10/18 Bulls vs Cleveland 6:30 PM 7:00 PM

Fri 11/16/18 Bulls @ Milwaukee 8:30 PM

Fri 11/23/18 Bulls vs Miami 7:00 PM

Sat 11/24/18 Bulls @ Minnesota 6:30 PM 7:00 PM

Wed 11/28/18 Bulls @ Milwaukee 7:00 PM

Fri 11/30/18 Bulls @ Detroit 6:00 PM

Sat 12/08/18 Bulls vs Boston 6:30 PM 7:00 PM

Sat 12/15/18 Bulls @ San Antonio 7:00 PM 7:30 PM

Mon 12/17/18 Bulls @ Oklahoma City 7:00 PM

Wed 12/19/18 Bulls vs Brooklyn 7:00 PM

Fri 12/28/18 Bulls @ Washington 6:00 PM

Wed 01/02/19 Bulls vs Orlando 7:00 PM

Fri 01/04/19 Bulls vs Indiana 7:00 PM

Wed 01/09/19 Bulls @ Portland 9:00 PM

Tue 01/15/19 Bulls @ LA Lakers 9:30 PM

Sat 01/19/19 Bulls vs Miami 6:30 PM 7:00 PM

Wed 01/23/19 Bulls vs Atlanta 7:00 PM

Sun 01/27/19 Bulls vs Cleveland 2:00 PM 2:30 PM

Tue 01/29/19 Bulls @ Brooklyn 6:30 PM

Sat 02/02/19 Bulls @ Charlotte 6:00 PM

Sat 02/09/19 Bulls vs Washington 6:30 PM 7:00 PM

Wed 02/13/19 Bulls vs Memphis 7:00 PM

Fri 02/22/19 Bulls @ Orlando 6:00 PM

Sun 03/03/19 Bulls vs Atlanta 2:00 PM 2:30 PM

Tue 03/05/19 Bulls @ Indiana 6:00 PM

Fri 03/15/19 Bulls @ LA Clippers 9:30 PM

Sun 03/17/19 Bulls @ Sacramento 5:00 PM

Sat 03/23/19 Bulls vs Utah 6:30 PM 7:00 PM

Sat 03/30/19 Bulls vs Toronto 6:30 PM 7:00 PM

Sat 04/06/19 Bulls vs Philadelphia 6:30 PM 7:00 PM

Tue 04/09/19 Bulls vs New York 7:00 PM

