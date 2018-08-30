× Sarah Palin not invited to Sen. McCain’s funeral: sources

It appears John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election won’t be on hand for the former senator’s funeral.

Multiple sources say former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin was not invited to any of McCain’s memorial services.

In a statement released shortly after McCain’s death last weekend, Palin referred to McCain as her “friend” and an “american original”.

CNN previously reported that McCain did not want President Trump to attend his funeral.