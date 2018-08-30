WATCH LIVE: Person trapped after explosion, building collapse at Calumet Water Reclamation Plant

CHICAGO — Firefighters are still trying to rescue a person trapped in the rubble following an explosion and building collapse at the Metro Water Reclamation District.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Thursday at the Calumet Water Reclamation Plant, located at 400 E. 130th Street near the Little Calumet River.

A Level 1 hazmat response has been called and rescues are underway. One person has already been rescued.

NOW: CFD asking news helicopters to back away, a sign rescuers are trying to listen for anyone who may still be trapped. Wife of one worker tells @NancyLoo a co-worker who had an arm pinned under debris has been freed. A witness said the explosion "shook the entire neighborhood." pic.twitter.com/vd9dWUfH4I — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) August 30, 2018

The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time.

The Calumet Water Reclamation Plant is the oldest of the seven water treatment facilities in the Metro Water Reclamation District.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

