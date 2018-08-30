× Puerto Rican mayor tours Chicago 911 Center

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications welcomed Mayor Julia Nazario from Loiza, Puerto Rico, nearly one year after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

The Mayor toured the 911 center Thursday, discussing lessons learned about emergency and relief response.

She also praised Chicago relief efforts, saying supplies from the city was among the first help her coastal community East of San Juan received.

The visit comes days after the death toll from Hurricane Maria was revised upward again to nearly 3,000 people.

The new figure comes from a George Washington University study which took into account many people who died in the days, weeks and months after the hurricane due to lack of water, medical care and power outages.