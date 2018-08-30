× Prosecution files motion to revoke or increase bail in Jason Van Dyke case

CHICAGO — Attorneys prosecuting Jason Van Dyke on murder charges filed a motion Thursday to revoke or increase the Chicago police officer’s bail.

The motion is in response to Van Dyke granting interviews to the media. The motion states Van Dyke engaged in “conduct calculated to embarrass, hinder or obstruct the court in its administration of justice.”

Van Dyke is charged with first degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald during a police call on the Southwest Side. Van Dyke has been out on bond since his arrest.

A hearing on the bond violation is set for Saturday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Motion filed by prosecutors in Jason Van Dyke case: