Gloria Williams's career as a nail tech started to reach new heights when she was brought in to give Oprah Winfrey a pedicure. But when Ms. O fell in love with Gloria's products it led to the opportunity of a lifetime. Now a regular on Oprah's "Favorite Things" list her "Foot Nanny" line is available in stores and soon in her own spa.

You can find her at FootNanny.com .