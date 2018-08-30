Nancy Armour joins Sports Feed on Thursday to talk NFL and College Football

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As August draws to a close, football is getting ready to fire up across the country and here in Chicago.

College Football is underway for some and will be for all this weekend while the NFL gets going one week from Thursday.

There are plenty of storylines for both sports, especially with the Bears here in Chicago as they start a new era under head coach Matt Nagy.

Those sports were the topics of Nancy Armour of USA Today's segments on Sports Feed Thursday evening. Along with the Bears, she discussed Aaron Rodgers, Odell Beckham Jr, anthem demonstrations, along with the Urban Meyer controversy at Ohio State.

You can watch her discussion with Jarrett Payton in the video above or below.