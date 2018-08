Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Imperial Sound -- Rick Mosher, Kenn Goodman, Matt "Sal" Favazza, Gary Schepers, David Winer, David Smith

www.theimperialsound.com

The Imperial Sound’s new album “The New AM” will be released on Chicago’s venerable Pravda Records on August 31st. The band will celebrate the release at the Hideout on September 1st.

The Imperial Sound perform at the Hideout September 1st at 9 p.m. The Hideout is located at 1354 W Wabansia Ave, Chicago, IL 60642.

https://www.hideoutchicago.com/

The new album “The New AM” is available at www.pravdamusic.com.