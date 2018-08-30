× Matt Nagy won’t let Mitchell Trubisky be too harsh of a critic of himself as he learns the Bears’ offense

LAKE FOREST – Driven people don’t want to be just good or even great. It just doesn’t cut it.

Perfection is the goal, and sometime the only acceptable outcome for a situation, even if most of the time such an expectation is near

impossible to reach.

But that’s the attitude of Mitchell Trubisky as he enters his second season with the Bears. He’s got an offense brought to Chicago by new head coach Matt Nagy that has proven success, one that’s made for solid quarterback production in Kansas City.

A new group of offensive playmakers have been brought into join the team, giving the quarterback a great shot to find his way in the NFL. Trubisky’s not about to let that shot get away – hence he’s holding himself to the highest of high standards as the 2018 season approaches.

“Yeah I would,” said Trubisky when asked if Nagy’s description of the quarterback being a “perfectionist” was accurate. “Nothing’s ever good enough, in my eyes, it could always be better. So I think just having that mentality everyday, just coming to work and try to make it as perfect as possible but knowing it never will be.

“I think that allows me to get better every single day and continue to grow and develop.”

Yet as Nagy acknowledges Trubisky’s perfectionist tendencies, he’s trying to do his best to keep it under control. Accountability is healthy, but with mistakes likely learning a complex offense, balance is needed to make it all work.

“He’s one of those kids that we’re noticing and we’re learning that when he’s taking notes, you know, if you’re talking, and you’re installing, and he’s taking notes, you better stop talking because he’s not hearing one thing you’re saying, he’s very lazered in to what he’s doing. Everything he does is that way,” said Nagy of Trubisky. “So when he has a play that he does well with or makes a poor decision, then he’s hard on himself if it’s not a good decision. So I just try to reel him in and say ‘listen, man, it’s OK. This is how you’re growing; is by making some of these mistakes.'”

Trubisky has had plenty of time in practice to get to know the offense, but preseason work is a different story. He played for just two series in the Bears’ second preseason game against the Bengals and then into the second quarter of the third against the Broncos. He finished 11-for-18 with 94 yards with a touchdown and interception before taking a seat the last two preseason games.

With the team making its debut on national television against the Packers on Sunday Night Football on September 9th, one would think Trubisky would have difficulty turning off that self-critical mindset. Nagy begs to differ.

“I know where he’s at, I know where our offense is at. So I feel good with knowing that this is the time we were given, this is where I’m at,” said Nagy. “I do not expect to role into this thing with five years worth of this offense. That’s an unrealistic expectation. But where we’re at and what we have, I’m very excited for our opportunities.”

So is the quarterback who will enter a whole new world, so to speak, as he jumps into Nagy’s offense.

“You’ve just got to play with that line. Sometimes you’ve got to be realistic but at the same time when I’m looking at things, it doesn’t make sense to be realistic because then you’re putting on a limit on things that you don’t want to put a limit on,” said Trubisky. “So if you don’t put a limit on things then there is no telling what you can accomplish when you really just dream big and work hard.

“You never know what you’ll be able to stumble upon. So just trying to reach for perfection, but at the end, just taking a step back, and be like ‘OK, I’m continually getting better. It’s a process, there is going to be a few bumps in the road, but we are getting better, we’re going in the right direction and for me that’s the most important thing.'”

Rest assured, Nagy will be telling him the same thing more than a few times over the next couple of months.