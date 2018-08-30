× Group of teens face charges for attacks near Wrigley Field

CHICAGO — A group of teenagers face charges for attacking people around Wrigley Field.

It started Wednesday with a theft at a store near Broadway and Addison. Then, an attack on two people at a restaurant on North Clark Street. And finally, another theft at a store on North Clark.

The teenagers reportedly threatened a witness who followed them.

Police caught them at the Belmont Red Line station.

As many as 10 teenagers could be charged with mob action, simple assault and retail theft.