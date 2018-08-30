Father allegedly drunk in go-kart crash that killed 4-year-old daughter

DETROIT, MI — A Detroit father was allegedly drunk during a go-kart crash that killed his 4-year-old daughter and injured his 5-year-old daughter early Thursday morning.

According to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy, 29-year-old Ollante Arvell Young is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, two counts second degree of child abuse and two counts of operating while intoxicated with an occupant under the age of 16.

It’s alleged that Young was driving a go-kart on the city’s west side around 2:50 a.m. when he crashed into a parked vehicle. His 4-year-old daughter was killed in the crash and his 5-year-old daughter was injured.

Police found the go-kart at a nearby address and found it had one seat and was not equipped with headlights or seatbelts.

Young is expected to be arraigned in court soon.