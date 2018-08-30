Dean grills up viewer requests ahead of Labor Day weekend

Posted 8:30 AM, August 30, 2018

WGN Entertainment Critic Dean Richards is back at the grill, cooking up some delicious dishes just in time for the Labor Day weekend.

WGN viewer Phillip: “I’d like to see you grilled different types of seafood. Shrimp? Mahi-Mahi? Salmon?”

WGN viewer Audrey: “I love Uncle Dean’s pizzas. Can you do more?”

WGN viewer Dawn: “How about pork tenderloin? I can’t remember if you have done this before.”

WGN viewer Mary: “How about something a little hearty for when the weather cools down a little. Can you do meatloaf on a grill?”

Barbecued Meat Loaf

And a special thanks to Jewel-Osco!