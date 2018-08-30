× A quick trip for the Cubs to Atlanta is a successful one

ATLANTA – As if this already difficult stretch weren’t enough, mother nature gave the Cubs another contender to face as they start the countdown to the end of their season.

A rainout in May squeezed a game with the Braves on the road Thursday, in between a seven-game homestand and an upcoming ten-game road trip. The first six games of that string come against the Phillies and Brewers – both of whom are in the thick of the National League playoff race.

As for Atlanta, they’re leading the NL East at the moment and are starting their own charge towards a postseason berth.

It might have not been the best time for a make-up game on the schedule, but at least the Cubs were able to make the most of it.

Tommy La Stella’s two-run sixth inning homer proved to be the difference in a back-and-forth game in which the Cubs surrendered a 3-0 lead. But five bullpen pitchers shut out the Braves the final four innings to seal a 5-4 victory at Sun Trust Park on Thursday night.

With their record improved to 79-54, the Cubs now head to Philadelphia to face the Phillies for three games. They currently sit in second place in the NL East behind the Braves.

La Stella proved the unlikely hero for the Cubs as he knocked out his first homer of the year with a man on in the sixth inning. It was another pinch-hit moment for the infielder, who was batting for pitcher Brandon Kintzler, who took over for starter Mike Montgomery after giving up two runs in the fifth.

Kintzler ended up getting the victory but it was a win by committee for the bullpen. Jesse Chavez, Justin Wilson, Carl Edwards Jr., and Pedro Strop all saw action in the final innings. It was the latter that pitched a perfect ninth inning to get his 11th save of the year, and make a quick trip to Atlanta a successful one.