Police response time was 28 minutes when 2 toddlers drowned in Kankakee River

WGN Investigates

The 911 calls from a fisherman minutes before two toddlers drowned in the Kankakee River have been released. Police reports revealed that the response time to the drowning was 28 minutes.

Eric Patillo, 34, pleaded not guilty to two counts of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, after his two sons, Levi Patillo, 4, and Evan Patillo, 2, drowned in the Kankakee River Aug. 21. They were unresponsive when witnesses pulled them out of the water near the Illinois state line.

Authorities say Patillo admitted to using heroin the morning of the drownings and tested positive for opiates and THC, which gives marijuana its high.

In the 911 calls, a fisherman, Anthony Kyle, can be heard pleading for help from police and paramedics. He was fishing with a friend when he encountered Patillo and the two boys.

ANTHONY KYLE: “I gave him a nightcrawler and I noticed he started passing out while he was putting the nightcrawler on the hook. He was falling asleep with his two kids next to the water passing out on heroin.”

The 911 calls reveal Kyle asking police to hurry.