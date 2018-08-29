Zack Pearson looks ahead to the 2018 Bears season on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a long preseason for the Bears - one that will nearly span over three months.

But just short of September, the team completes their work before the regular season Thursday when the host the Bills at Soldier Field. Like last week against the Chiefs, you won't find a starter on the field, though this is a little more typical.

The decision by Matt Nagy in the second-to-last preseason game to leave Mitchell Trubisky and the first teams on the sidelines remains one of the talking points for the fans over the last week. It was also part of Zack Pearson's of Bear Report's discussion on Sports Feed Wednesday with Jarrett Payton.

