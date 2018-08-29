× Woman, 24, fatally shot after traffic altercation on South Side

CHICAGO — A woman was fatally shot after a traffic altercation on the city’s South Side.

The incident happened just before midnight Tuesday near 74th and Yates in the South Shore neighborhood.

The 24-year-old woman was shot in the head while driving.

She was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.

The woman’s identity has not yet been released.

The shooter fled the scene.

This is a developing story.