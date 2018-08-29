Willowbrook meets to address cancer concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. -- On Wednesday, Sterigenics International, a company that for years has provided sterilization services to medical and food industries, will be under a close a spotlight at a Willowbrook meeting.

A new federal study found people who live near the company in west suburban Willowbrook face high cancer risk from toxic air pollution.

Sterigenics uses a gas called ethylene oxide, which experts say is a carcinogen.

“This is no longer just a suspected carcinogen but on the weight of the evidence it’s a known human carcinogen joining asbestos, cigarette smoke and very few other chemicals as known human carcinogens,” Dr. Peter Ottis, University of Illinois at Chicago, said.

The EPA said the facility’s air pollution does not pose an immediate threat but Willowbrook Mayor Frank Trilla and federal health officials are meeting with concerned residents Wednesday night.

“Everybody’s nervous. Everybody’s upset. Everybody wants answers,” Frank Trilla, Willowbrook mayor, said.

Sterigenics is owned by a private equity firm co-founded by Gov. Bruce Rauner. Rauner left the firm in 2012 before running for governor.

On Tuesday, Rauner urged people to remain calm.

"I believe that company took the actions themselves, put in control equipment to reduce the emissions…So, this is, and the federal government, I wish they said it earlier, but they said it, I guess, in the last day or two, they put out a letter. This is not an emergency, this is not a public health immediate crisis, this is something we’re managing,” he said.

“It’s an emergency to me because all my citizens are concerned as well as all the employees here and I’m sure all the people who work in this area are and I am,” Frank Trilla said.

For Mayor Trilla, it’s personal.

“My office is the closet office to their smokestack so I have a vested interest in knowing that it’s safe to be here,” he said.

Sterogencis will have representatives at Wednesday’s community meeting.