Van Dyke speaks out for first time since fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald

CHICAGO — Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke gave his first interview since being charged with the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Van Dyke is charged with murder, official misconduct and aggravated battery in the October 2014 slaying of McDonald, who was stealing car radios with a knife when police were called to the scene in Archer Heights. A dashcam video shows Van Dyke shooting the teen 16 times. The video sparked massive protests and efforts at police reform.

Van Dyke met with a Chicago Tribune reporter for about 40 minutes Tuesday.

He called the night of the shooting the worst day of his career, and said he prays for McDonald’s family every day.

Van Dyke started crying when he spoke about the possibility of spending life in prison, and said it’s unfortunate because he was responding how he was trained.

His legal team would not let him talk specifics about the shooting.

Van Dyke said he is not a racist, and claims politics has been part of the aftermath.

Jury selection begins next week. Van Dyke’s team has requested the trial be held outside of Cook County.