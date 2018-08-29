Resurging warmth/humidity sets stage for periodic thunderstorms over the holiday weekend
A heat hiatus amid lower humidities—NO 90s in the coming week; resurging tropical moisture to fuel late week t-storms; Chicago weather history’s clear: the heat will be back
Friday’s morning showers to scatter—but new t-storms tonight threaten scattered downpours; tropical air’s return this weekend signals resurging humidities and 90s by Sunday/Monday: Hurricane Lane’s winds coming down but storm’s mega-rains and high surf hitting Hawaii hard
Heat exits amid strong storms, heavy rain
Heavy rains cause flooding, damage in Chicago
Rains here since May 1 set record; the 11.34” blows past previous record and is more than twice normal; work week warmth to segue to weekend heat/humidity; 90s on the way
Cooler pattern to include daytime temps modestly below normal here into next week; buckling jet stream’s access to resurging tropical moisture sets the stage for Friday rains and t-storms across the Midwest
Late May heat gone for a while
Pleasant July weather in town for the weekend
Southwest monsoon helping nudge core of hot weather into the nation’s mid-section; Chicago area is headed for a string of five 90s Thursday through Monday amid surging humidities; storm chances to rise
Storms to flare over sections of the area Thursday for a second day; rain chances ebb in coming days; heat/humidity to surge this weekend on lake-breeze-defeating SSW winds
Daytime heat to rekindle scattered, downpour-generating thunderstorms over up to 60% of the area Thursday p.m.; weekend dry-out and sun for Air & Water Show; buckling jet to deliver multi-day cool-down early & mid next week
Heat breaks, humidities way down paving the way to an eminently comfortable weekend open; temps edge higher Sunday and surge next week; muggy air to stage a comeback
Heat & humidity resurge—90s back for the 4th; more 90s on books here than in 69% of past warm seasons; severe weather/ torrential downpours Plains/North Woods; isolated storms here