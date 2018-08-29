Midday Fix: We Banjo 3 performs live

We Banjo 3

David Howley, guitar and lead singer

Martin Howley, mandolin and banjos

Enda Scahill, banjo

Fergal Scahill, Fiddle

www.webanjo3.com

Events:

We Banjo 3 will perform at 8:00 p.m tonight (August 29th) at Durty Nellies, 180 N Smith St, Palatine, IL 60067. Open to patrons 21 and over. Tickets are $20. (847) 358-9150 https://www.durtynellies.com/

They will also perform at the North Shore Center For The Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd, Skokie, IL 60077 on October 5th with Skerryvore (pronounced scary-vor) from Scotland. Tickets $26-$38. This event is open to patrons 7 and older. For more information call 847-673-6300 http://www.northshorecenter.org/