McHenry VFW Post’s Queen of Hearts raffle tops $5.5 million

August 29, 2018

MCHENRY, Ill. — What started as a simple fundraiser ballooned into a raffle worth more than $5.5 million. Meet the veterans behind the epic Queen of Hearts raffle at the McHenry VFW Post #4600 in our latest Faces Of Chicago.