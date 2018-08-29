Lunchbreak: Tostones and pineapple salsa

Amy Le – Owner/Operator/Chef of Saucy Porka

Saucy Porka

400 South Financial Place, Chicago, IL 60605

Newest Location: 1164 East 55th Street, Chicago, IL 60615

www.Saucyporka.com

Recipe:

Puerto Rican Tostones

Ingredients:

Fresh Green Plantains

Directions:

1 – Peel plantains

2 – Cut into 2-inch angled slices

3 – Heat oil in a large skillet. Plant the plantains in the oil and fry on both sides, approximately 3.5 minutes per side until golden brown on the outside.

4 – Remove the plantains from the pan and flatten the plantains into a round disc by placing a plate over the fried plantains and pressing down.

5 – Dip the plantains in water, then return to the hot oil and fry 1 minute on each side. Salt to taste and serve immediately.

Chef’s Tip:

Add more flavors to this unique appetizer by topping the tostones with fresh salsa (recipe below) or grilled and braised meats.

Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:

1 Fresh Pineapple

Pinch of Cayenne Pepper

Pinch of Salt

1/3 tsp. Sugar

1 tsp. Lime Juice

¼ cup Cilantro

Directions:

1 – Trim the top pointy leaves off the top of the pineapple.

2 – Cut the base of the pineapple so it is flat and sits straight up.

3 – Keep the pineapple up vertically, cut the prickly outer skin off with a serrated knife.

4 – Cut pineapple vertically in half. Cut each half to make quarters. Cut vertically to remove the hard core from each quarter.

5 – Slice quarters then dice into the required size.

6 – Place diced pineapple into a bowl. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper, pinch of salt, 1/3 tsp. sugar, 1 tsp. lime juice, and ¼ cup chopped cilantro. Mix together and serve on top of fried tostones.

Chef’s Tip:

To add more flavor to the pineapple, you can grill the pineapple in long vertical slices before dicing and creating the salsa. Grill to get a sear on each side but don’t over cook!