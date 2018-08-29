Little Village landlord tried to evict tenant before fatal fire that killed 10, lawsuit says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The cause of a fire that tore through a Little Village home, killing 10 children is still undetermined. Firefighters are looking into the building, which had a long history of code violations. The building's owner had been trying to evict the woman who rented the unit.

Legal issues surrounded the tenant of the apartment at 2224 South Sacramento Avenue where the fire in the second floor of the coach house killed 10 children from four different families. The fire broke out around 4 a.m. No adults were home at the time when the fire broke out.

The children killed ranged in ages from 3 months to 16 years old. Ariel Garcia, 5, Xavier Contreras, 11, Nathan Contreras, 13, Cesar Contreras, 14, Adrian Hernandez, 14, and Gialanni Angela Ayala, 5, were identified as victims.

The defendant in an eviction lawsuit, Yolanda Ayala, lost six of her children in that fire.

On July 20, the owner of the coach house, Merced Gutierrez filed a lawsuit to evict Ayala and retake possession of the property. Alderman George Cardenas, 12th Ward, gave Ayala 30 days to leave saying he had many complaints from neighbors regarding gang activity at the house and possibly drugs being sold there.

Earlier this week, fire officials ruled out electrical as the cause of the fire, but the Office of Fire Investigations is working with the Chicago Police Department's Arson Unit and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which occasionally hires outside structural or mechanical engineers to investigate.

Although the cause is currently undetermined, the OFI is waiting for an engineering analysis on an electrical device. The device is not related to two electrical code violations the building owner was cited for in June. One was for grounding in front of the building and one for an illegal cord going from the front building to the coach house. There were also no working smoke detectors in the home.

A GoFundMe was set up to help the family cover burial costs.

DCFS continues its investigation into parental neglect. A spokesperson said case workers have had contact with three of the families involved in the fire but there were no pending investigations at this time.