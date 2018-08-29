× Lightning injures 2 women after leaving Ravinia concert

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Two women were injured by lightning in north suburban Highland Park.

It happened at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the first block of St. Johns Avenue.

The women, who are both in their 50s, were returning to their car after a concert at Ravinia Festival.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the weather turned bad so they sought shelter under a tree. Lightning struck the tree, and the women sustained cuts and bruises.

Both women were treated and released at a hospital.