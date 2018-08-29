× From tributes to a goal, Bastian Schweinstiger makes the most of Bayern Munich testimonial game

MUNICH – Franchises all have their own way to thank those players that have made a lasting impact on their fortunes. Sometimes it’s through a ceremony or a jersey retirement. Sometimes it’s simple, other times the honors are a little more complex.

Bastian Schweinsteiger’s on Tuesday night was more on the latter side. In fact, it was quite a spectacle.

The Chicago Fire midfielder took part in a testimonial night in his honor at Bayern Munich – a club he joined as a youth in 1998 and then spent over a decade on the main squad. In 342 games from 2002-2015, he left an impact on the franchise that went beyond the 45 goals he scored while donning the kit of the iconic Bundesliga team.

That appreciation was shown a number of times throughout the evening at Allianz Arena, starting with an elaborate opening in which Schweinsteiger came onto the pitch from the stands that were packed with 75,000 fans. He took pictures with some of the trophies he helped Bayern Munich win while greeting all the players from both clubs.

Once the friendly began, Schweinstieger got to experience something quite unique. After playing the first half for the Fire, he put on the Bayern Munich jersey to join his old team in the second half.

In the 83rd minute, he tallied a goal for his old team, which was part of a 4-0 win by Bayern Munich over the Fire.

The ceremony continued after the game with a video tribute while also being tossed in the air by his teammates with the spotlight on him.

Schweinsteiger completed the night by waving the Bayern Munich flag in front of the crowd, absorbing the cheers from the fans that supported him from youth to adulthood, and on one unique tribute night on Tuesday.