Fortunes flip fast for the White Sox in walk-off loss to the Yankees

NEW YORK – Maybe this was momentum that was real, and maybe even sustainable.

It wasn’t necessary. It is rebuilding, but Tuesday seemed the chance to continue the breath of fresh air that’s come through the White Sox the last week.

A run came in the fifth. Three more came in during a strong sixth inning. Looking up at the scoreboard in The Bronx, and the White Sox had a 4-0 lead against the Yankees. They’re the second-best team in all of baseball, who they’ve already beaten once this week, which is a part of an overall four-game winning streak.

That tied for the longest such stretch of the season, and if the White Sox could hold on, they’d have five-straight wins for the first time in 2018. It wasn’t going to save the season by any means, not that it needed it considering the rebuild going on, but this was an appreciated break from a year full of a lot of struggle.

Of course, that wasn’t what happened. It just couldn’t be that simple, yet the scenario wasn’t so complex.

James Shields finally made a mistake in the sixth that got the lead cut in half. The bullpen couldn’t hold it and the game was tied in the eighth. Neil Walker completed the comeback with one more homer in the ninth.

Yankees 5. White Sox 4. So much for the momentum.

Instead of that fifth-straight win, the Yankees got a memorable moment in what has been arguably their best team since their last World Series title in 2009. It’s a bummer for fans who liked what they’ve seen so far in the series in New York as true “spoilers” – who saw the White Sox control the game Monday in a 6-2 victory then keep that momentum up on Tuesday.

Avisail Garcia’s double to left brough in the first run in the fifth, the Yolmer Sanchez used a hit to bring in another in the sixth. He then scored along with Adam Engle on a hit by Nick Delmonico. A four-run lead was held the night before, but not tonight.

Shields, who got into the fifth without allowing a run, then got two outs before giving up a long homer to Miguel Andujar on the second pitch. Aaron Hicks tied it when he took Juan Minaya deep in the eighth, then Dylan Covey surrendered a one-out, walk-off homer to Walker.

It’s a bad night, yes, but it’s still been a pretty good stretch for the rebuilding club. Their 15-11 record in August is the best of any month this year, and the rise of Michael Kopech and Carlos Rodon gives the fans glimpses of a building structure for a winner in the future. Those are the kinds of victories that were expected in 2018 – a year where the future would always be the priority.

It’s just a shame this bit of fresh air – AKA momentum – had to end like this.