Flash Flood Watch for a good portion of the Chicago area until 7AM CDT – rains to gradually end from the northwest later this morning/early afternoon

The Flash Flood Watch (dark-green-shaded area on the headlined map) for the portion of the Chicago area along and north of Interstate-80 will expire at 7AM CDT this Wednesday morning. Rainfall with embedded thunderstorms will gradually diminish and end from the northwest during the morning hours – moving off well to the east and south of Chicago by early afternoon.

Total rainfall with this storm system will likely range from a half-inch to an inch well south and east of Chicago to 3-inches-plus in some locations north and west of the city. By 7AM a cold front moving through from the northwest will be over Chicago and by midday the frontal zone should well to the south and east of the city. Rainfall will gradually diminish and slowly end a few hours after the frontal zone passes a given location.

Latest Regional Weather Radar mosaic…