Diocese of Gary names 10 former priests it says are guilty of ‘sexual molestation of minors’

GARY, Ind. — The Diocese of Gary released the names of 10 former priests who it says have been found guilty of “credible actions of sexual molestation of minors.”

Ten priests were identified after records from the diocese were reviewed. The records describe the allegations and how the church responded.

Of the 10 accused, only three of them are still alive, and only two were identified in civil lawsuits. Many of them lost their status in the church.

Its unclear if any were ever criminally charged.

Here’s the list of 10 priests:

Richard Emerson, four allegations; Laicized July 30, 2006.

Stanley Staniszewski, two allegations; Left the Diocese of Gary Oct. 20, 1983, removed from public ministry. Died April 2, 2016.

Don Grass, one allegation; Removed from public ministry in 2004 and was no longer allowed to present himself as a priest. Died July 2, 2010.

Terrence Chase, one allegation; Removed from public ministry and laicized Jan. 4, 2016

George Kavungal, CMI, six allegations; Last known to be in India, removed from public ministry.

Ambrose McGinnity, six allegations; Removed from public ministry in 1993. Died Feb. 27, 2000.

Stephen Varga, one allegation; Laicized 1970. Died July 12, 2006.

Louis Jeziorski, three allegations; Died April 6, 1973.

Joseph Buczyna, one allegation; Died Jan. 12, 1976.

Julian Jercha, three allegations; Died June 27, 1987.