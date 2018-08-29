Chicago students get surprise visit from Obama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Students who spent some of their summer learning how to code in the mayor’s One Summer Chicago program got the surprise of a lifetime Tuesday.

The students at Solorio Academy High School knew they would be presenting for the Mayor Rahm Emanuel. But he was joined the former president Barack Obama.

Through a partnership with Apple, the students worked to develop their own apps as part of the six week program.

Jasmin Lara and Erika Hernandez got to pitch their team’s idea to Obama and the mayor.

“Just to see him there .. it was amazing,” said Jasmin. “I was really scared but they were both so attentive. They were listening. It was really cool how they were really into it. “

“I was like, sweating, because it’s not something you would usually get to experience,” said Erika.

The former president answered questions and offered support and also signed a mural in the school.

The One Summer Chicago program wrapped up earlier this month after providing more than 30,000 job opportunities for young people in the city