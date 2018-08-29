Chicago Hip House legend Fast Eddie performs in studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fast Eddie's name is well known as the creator of what became new sound in the 80's ... hip house. The combination of radio friendly rap and the growing dance scene's house music became a party favorite, with "Fast Eddie" at the front of the pack. He's just one of several "throw back" artists performing at Chicago's House of Blues September 2nd for the Riv/ Rainbow Reunion hosted by Tony Bitoy Productions.

WEB EXCLUSIVE

Dean talks to Tony Bitoy, longtime Chicago party and concert promoter about his career and this weekend's upcoming event and Fast Eddie performs his hit, "Booty Call."