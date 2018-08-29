Buzz off! Bees swarm Times Square hot dog stand

NEW YORK — A swarm of bees had caused a brief commotion in Times Square in New York City after they made their home atop a hot dog stand.

It happened at 43rd Street and Broadway at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The New York Police Department’s bee keepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the bees.

WABC-TV shows thousands of bees crowding the top of the vendor’s umbrella as a beekeeper sucks them into a hose.

In a tweet, the NYPD said that “no tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind.”

Curious what all the buzz 🐝 is about?! Our official NYPD Bee keepers were in Times Square safely removing a swarm from a local vendor. No tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind. Check out what are bee keepers are up to by following their official Twitter account:@NYPDBees https://t.co/LTMfPPGzlv — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 28, 2018