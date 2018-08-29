× Bouncer in critical condition after shooting at nightclub on NW Side

CHICAGO — A bouncer is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times at a nightclub on the city’s Northwest Side.

The shooting happened around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday at the “evilOlive” nightclub, located at 1551 W Division Street in the Noble Square neighborhood.

Police said the bouncer got into an altercation with someone who pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

Police recovered a weapon from the scene.

A person of interest is being questioned.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.