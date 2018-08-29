× Beach Hazards advisory along the Lake and Porter County, Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline this afternoon and overnight

As winds shift to the north and pick up – gusting to 20-25 miles per hour this Wednesday afternoon, high wave action and dangerous swimming conditions will develop along the Indiana Lake Michigan shoreline. Wave heights 3 to 5-feet and dangerous rip and structural currents could develop as the afternoon wears on – continuing into the overnight hours. While a Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for the Lake Michigan shoreline along Porter and Lake Counties in Indiana, the advisory extends on up the east coastline of Lake Michigan all along the length of the Lower Michigan shoreline.