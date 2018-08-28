× What percent of U.S. tornadoes are magnitude F5?

Dear Tom,

I lived through the F5 Aug 28, 1990, Plainfield tornado, which occurred 28 years ago. What percent of U.S. tornadoes are of that magnitude?

— Brian Eigenheer, Plainfield

Dear Brian,

That storm remains the Chicago area’s only F5 twister. The tornado killed 29 and injured 350 as it ravaged a path from Oswego to Joliet. The storm developed out of a 12-mile-high thunderstorm that also produced tennis-ball-sized hail. The rain-shrouded vortex was nearly invisible as it leveled seven Plainfield subdivisions, homes in Wheatland Township and apartments in Crest Hill. Famed tornado researcher the late Dr. Ted Fujita determined that it was the strongest twister he had investigated in nearly 40 years of research. Fortunately, tornadoes of that intensity are rare, comprising just 0.1 percent of this nation’s twisters yet accounting for nearly 40 percent of the tornado fatalities.