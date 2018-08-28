× Tied 1-1 in the 10th, rain suspends Cubs-Mets game till Noon on Wednesday

CHICAGO – The Cubs have been known to generate some magic in the final innings of games in 2018. Unfortunately they couldn’t do it in time to beat the rain.

Just as the tenth inning began, with the Cubs tied at one with the Mets, a line of heavy showers moved into Chicago and forced the contest to be suspended till Wednesday at noon.

That will precede the final game of a three-game series, which will now begin 45 minutes after the conclusion of the suspended game. That contest was originally scheduled for 1:20 PM.

It put an end to a pitcher’s duel at Wrigley Field in which runs were at a premium. Once again, Cole Hamels was strong for the Cubs over five innings, shutting out New York in that time with eight strikeouts compared to three walks. But he was pulled after 93 pitches in the sixth and the Mets got a run across on Jorge De La Rosa in the sixth when Jacob deGrom snuck a ball through the right side of the infield for the RBI.

David Bote tied the game up in the seventh on a sacrafice fly but could get nothing else against deGrom, who struck out ten over eight innings. Not even two runners on to start the eighth was enough to push across the go-ahead run, and the Cubs went 1-2-3 against Seth Lugo in the ninth.