× Thunderstorms with heavy rain now overspread this Chicago area will bring some local flooding- Flood advisory issued until 12:15 am

FLOOD ADVISORY NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 919 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 KENDALL IL-LAKE IL-WILL IL-KANE IL-MCHENRY IL-DUPAGE IL-COOK IL- 919 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR POOR DRAINAGE AREAS FOR... NORTHERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... MCHENRY COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 1215 AM CDT * AT 916 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING. THESE STORMS HAVE A HISTORY OF PRODUCING UP TO 2 INCHES IN AN HOUR OR LESS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... CHICAGO, AURORA, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, WAUKEGAN, CICERO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, ORLAND PARK, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, WHEATON, HOFFMAN ESTATES AND OAK PARK. RAINFALL OF UP TO 2 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS HEAVY RAIN WILL LEAD TO FLOODING IN LOW LYING AND FLOOD PRONE AREAS AND ALONG SOME STREAMS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE DANGERS OF FLOODING.