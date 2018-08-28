Strong to severe thunderstorms possible over much of the Chicago area late afternoon/evening

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a mesoscale outlook discussing a 40% chance of a Severe thunderstorm Watch issuance. At 4PM CDT a north-south-oriented, slowly intensifying band of thunderstorms in western Illinois is moving east toward our area and is being monitored for a possible watch issuance over the enclosed escalloped area shown on the headlined map.

The discussion is below as is the latest regional weather radar mosaic.

Mesoscale discussion…

 Areas affected...Portions of northern Illinois

   Concerning...Severe potential...Watch possible 

   Valid 3:45PM to 5:15PM CDT



   Probability of Watch Issuance...40 percent

   SUMMARY...Isolated damaging gusts will be possible into this
   evening. Convective trends are being monitored for possible watch
   issuance.

   DISCUSSION...Previously driven by elevated convergence/warm
   advection over southeast Iowa, storms have organized into a modest
   north-south oriented line over north-central Illinois this
   afternoon. Ahead of this line, surface temperatures have risen into
   the low 90s, yielding around 2500-3000 J/kg of MLCAPE. A recent 20Z
   ILX sounding sampled a well-mixed boundary layer, favorable for
   occasional damaging gusts in stronger convection. Additionally, KDVN
   data suggest a weak MCV near Bureau and Lee Counties in Illinois,
   and this may serve to further organize convection. Nonetheless,
   radar trends have also shown a tendency for outflow to remain
   displaced ahead of stronger convection, likely limiting the damaging
   wind threat, as new updrafts entrain dry air around 700mb (observed
   in the ILX sounding). In turn, the severe potential remains
   uncertain, but a watch could be possible if trends warrant.

Regional Weather Radar Mosaic...
Central Great Lakes sector loop