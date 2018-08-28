× Strong to severe thunderstorms possible over much of the Chicago area late afternoon/evening

The National Storm Prediction Center has issued a mesoscale outlook discussing a 40% chance of a Severe thunderstorm Watch issuance. At 4PM CDT a north-south-oriented, slowly intensifying band of thunderstorms in western Illinois is moving east toward our area and is being monitored for a possible watch issuance over the enclosed escalloped area shown on the headlined map.

The discussion is below as is the latest regional weather radar mosaic.

Mesoscale discussion…

Areas affected...Portions of northern Illinois Concerning...Severe potential...Watch possible Valid 3:45PM to 5:15PM CDT Probability of Watch Issuance...40 percent SUMMARY...Isolated damaging gusts will be possible into this evening. Convective trends are being monitored for possible watch issuance. DISCUSSION...Previously driven by elevated convergence/warm advection over southeast Iowa, storms have organized into a modest north-south oriented line over north-central Illinois this afternoon. Ahead of this line, surface temperatures have risen into the low 90s, yielding around 2500-3000 J/kg of MLCAPE. A recent 20Z ILX sounding sampled a well-mixed boundary layer, favorable for occasional damaging gusts in stronger convection. Additionally, KDVN data suggest a weak MCV near Bureau and Lee Counties in Illinois, and this may serve to further organize convection. Nonetheless, radar trends have also shown a tendency for outflow to remain displaced ahead of stronger convection, likely limiting the damaging wind threat, as new updrafts entrain dry air around 700mb (observed in the ILX sounding). In turn, the severe potential remains uncertain, but a watch could be possible if trends warrant. Regional Weather Radar Mosaic...