× Strong thunderstorms heading through the south portions of the Chicago area- Winds to 50 mph possible

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 1006 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 ILZ014-022-023-INZ001-010-290400- COOK IL-WILL IL-KANKAKEE IL-NEWTON IN-LAKE IN- 1006 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN WILL...NORTHEASTERN KANKAKEE...SOUTHEASTERN COOK...NORTHERN NEWTON AND LAKE COUNTIES UNTIL 1100 PM CDT... AT 1005 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM HINSDALE TO NEAR MOKENA TO 5 MILES WEST OF BOURBONNAIS. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HAMMOND, GARY, ORLAND PARK, TINLEY PARK, OAK LAWN, CALUMET CITY, PORTAGE, MERRILLVILLE, CHICAGO HEIGHTS, EAST CHICAGO, SCHERERVILLE, HOBART, LANSING, KANKAKEE, CROWN POINT, HIGHLAND, BLUE ISLAND, MUNSTER, DOLTON AND PARK FOREST. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 312 AND 358. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 148 AND 155. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 63 AND 74. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 63 AND 74. INDIANA I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 15. INDIANA I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 21. INDIANA I-94 NEAR MILE MARKER 16. INDIANA I-65 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 233 AND 261. THIS INCLUDES... INDIANA UNIVERSITY NORTHWEST, PURDUE UNIVERSITY CALUMET, WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS BASEBALL, FIRST MIDWEST BANK AMPHITHEATRE, GOVERNORS STATE UNIVERSITY, ILLIANA MOTOR SPEEDWAY, LAKE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, OLIVET NAZARINE UNIVERSITY, PRAIRIE STATE COLLEGE, SOUTH SHORE RAIL CATS BASEBALL, SOUTH SUBURBAN COLLEGE, AND WILL COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS...AND NORTHWESTERN INDIANA.