Strong thunderstorms headed for southern Lake Michigan- Special Marine Warning issued, valid until 6:45 pm CDT

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SPECIAL MARINE WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 523 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR... NEARSHORE WATERS FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO BURNS HARBOR... OPEN WATERS FROM WILMETTE HARBOR TO MICHIGAN CITY OUT TO MID LAKE... * UNTIL 645 PM CDT * AT 521 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 20 NM SOUTHWEST OF MONTROSE HARBOR, MOVING EAST AT 30 KNOTS. HAZARD...ISOLATED WIND GUSTS TO NEARLY 50 KNOTS. IN ADDITION, A GUST FRONT MAY PRECEDE ANY PRECIPITATION RESULTING IN CHANGING WIND DIRECTION AND GUSTY WINDS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MONTROSE HARBOR. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SAFE SHELTER, MARINERS CAN EXPECT GUSTY WINDS AND INCREASING WAVES.