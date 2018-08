A stormy night is ahead for much of the Chicago area.

A band of thunderstorms in western Illinois is moving east toward the Chicago area and is being monitored for a possible watch.

5PM Radar Update: Storms approaching Chicago from the west are weakening. The main show for the metro is expected tonight, generally after 9-10PM. pic.twitter.com/G9ISMlvnCx — Mike Hamernik (@MikeHamernik) August 28, 2018

Heavy rains are expected with these storms and there is potential for severe weather.

.@DIvory_WGN says expect heavy rain beginning tonight. 3+inches are possible in some areas. Join us on air for the latest forecast. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/2Qzugb1m8B — Ben Bradley (@BenBradleyTV) August 28, 2018

