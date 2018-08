× Storms increasing in intensity- Severe thunderstorm warning issued for portions of Kane, Du Page and Cook counties

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 929 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 1030 PM CDT * AT 928 PM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR MARENGO TO SYCAMORE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 50 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, AURORA, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, CICERO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, SCHAUMBURG, PALATINE, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, OAK LAWN, BERWYN, MOUNT PROSPECT, WHEATON, HOFFMAN ESTATES, OAK PARK, DOWNERS GROVE, GLENVIEW AND ELMHURST. THE METS AT CUBS SHOULD SEEK SAFE SHELTER! INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 275 AND 294. I-57 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 355 AND 358. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 124 AND 140. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 22 AND 25. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 68. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 29. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 26 AND 68. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 17 AND 30. THIS INCLUDES... BROOKFIELD ZOO, LINCOLN PARK ZOO, LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, TOYOTA PARK, TRITON COLLEGE, UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FERMILAB, HARPER COLLEGE, HAWTHORNE PARK, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, MORTON ARBORETUM, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY, SOLDIER FIELD, UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS CHICAGO, US CELLULAR FIELD...IL INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY, WHEATON COLLEGE, WRIGLEY FIELD, THE LOOP, MUSEUM OF SCIENCE AND INDUSTRY, MUSEUM CAMPUS, AND NORTHERLY ISLAND. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING.