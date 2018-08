× Storms continue to race east across northern Illinois but have weakened a bit- Wind gusts to 50 mph possible

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE IL 829 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 ILZ003-004-290215- BOONE IL-WINNEBAGO IL- 829 PM CDT TUE AUG 28 2018 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES UNTIL 915 PM CDT... AT 828 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR DURAND TO NEAR BYRON. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 50 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, BELVIDERE, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, ROCKTON, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, ROSCOE, POPLAR GROVE, CHERRY VALLEY, WINNEBAGO, PECATONICA, DURAND, CAPRON, TIMBERLANE, CALEDONIA, LAKE SUMMERSET, DAVIS JUNCTION AND NEW MILLFORD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 115 AND 123. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 48 AND 74. THIS INCLUDES...BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ROCK CUT STATE PARK, ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE, ROCKFORD AVIATORS BASEBALL, ROCKFORD SPEEDWAY, AND WINNEBAGO COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS.