× SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE… SOUTHEASTERN LEE AND SOUTHWESTERN DE KALB COUNTIES UNTIL 415 PM CDT…

AT 359 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR PAW PAW TO NEAR MENDOTA TO NEAR NORTH UTICA. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 45 MPH. WIND GUSTS OF UP 55 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE NEAR... PAW PAW AROUND 405 PM CDT. EARLVILLE AROUND 410 PM CDT. SHABBONA AND LELAND AROUND 415 PM CDT. OTHER LOCATIONS IMPACTED BY THESE STORMS INCLUDE COMPTON. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 66 AND 85. I-80 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 81 AND 86. Follow storm movement on the Interactive Radar image at the top of the WGNTV.com page...