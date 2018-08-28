× Showers and thunderstorms to continue overnight- Severe thunderstorm watch #359 expires at midnight-Flash flood watch continues until 7am

Showers and thunderstorms, some packing heavy rain and gusty winds, will continue across the Chicago Metro area overnight. The heavy rain will cause some additional flooding and a flash flood watch remains in effect for the entire Chicago area through 7am Wednesday morning. Many areas have already received rainfall in excess of 2 inches and some low-lying areas are inundated by standing water.

Severe thunderstorms watch #359 has already been canceled for north-central Illinois and will expire for the rest of the Chicago area at midnight. In addition to the heavy rainfall, gusty winds to 50 to 55 mph could still accompany some of the heavier storms during the after midnight hours.