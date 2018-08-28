× Showers and thunderstorms approaching from the southwest-just the start of a busy weather night

An area of showers and thunderstorms is overspreading the Chicago area from the west. Shortly before 5:15 pm the leading edge of the precipitation was along a line from Elgin south through Joliet. These storms are not severe but with a moisture- primed hot and humid air mass in place and an approaching cold front , the potential is high for severe thunderstorms and flooding rainfall in the Chicago area later this evening and overnight.

Severe thunderstorm watches are currently in effect across all of southern and eastern Wisconsin, western Illinois and eastern Iowa. Flash flood watches are also posted for much of southern Wisconsin as well as western Illinois and eastern Iowa.