Shots fired at Illinois troopers during high-speed chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A search is underway after shots were fired at Illinois State Police troopers during a high-speed chase connected to a homicide.

It happened around midnight Tuesday near 127th and Parnell.

The incident started as a car chase on I-57 near 111th and involved a white Range Rover with Florida plates, that reportedly left the scene of a homicide in Maywood on Monday.

Police attempted to stop the car on the highway, but the driver kept going until the car crashed on Parnell.

The driver then got out of the crashed vehicle and ran, launching a foot chase with an officer. During the chase, the man fired shots at the officer, according to state police.

A search for the man was launched in the area.

No officers were hit by the gunfire.

The man is said to be armed, and is wanted for questioning in the Maywood homicide.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.